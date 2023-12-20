Dan Lanning has pulled another big flip. In a signing day surprise, four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped from Ohio State to Oregon. The St. Louis native committed to the Buckeyes back in August over Oregon and Missouri.

It has been a long-running storyline about the Buckeyes being able to hold onto its terrific trio of wide receivers for 2024. So much of the talk was centered around Jeremiah Smith that it almost went under the radar until recently that Oregon was pushing hard for the Missouri standout.

Lanning and company were able to push McClellan hard on being more of a focal point in Eugene than he would be in Columbus. That’s despite the best efforts of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to keep him committed. This move also gives Oregon another player from the Midwest as it prepares to make the move to the Big Ten this season.