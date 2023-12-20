Oregon flips R100 WR Jeremiah McClellan from Ohio State
Dan Lanning has pulled another big flip. In a signing day surprise, four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped from Ohio State to Oregon. The St. Louis native committed to the Buckeyes back in August over Oregon and Missouri.
WHAT IT MEANS
It has been a long-running storyline about the Buckeyes being able to hold onto its terrific trio of wide receivers for 2024. So much of the talk was centered around Jeremiah Smith that it almost went under the radar until recently that Oregon was pushing hard for the Missouri standout.
Lanning and company were able to push McClellan hard on being more of a focal point in Eugene than he would be in Columbus. That’s despite the best efforts of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to keep him committed. This move also gives Oregon another player from the Midwest as it prepares to make the move to the Big Ten this season.
WHAT HE BRINGS
McClellan plays even bigger than his listed size of 6-foot-1, 186-pounds. He’s a physical wideout that can win at the point of attack and be a quarterback’s best friend on third downs. McClellan will get even stronger after being in a college weight program so he’ll be a bad matchup for smaller defensive back.
He’s definitely more quick that fast. He’s not really a burner but he’ll be a player that helps move the chains consistently in college. His route-running has continued to improve through his time in high school. The wideout has consistently been one of the biggest risers up the Rivals rankings for good reason.
Oregon is getting a good one.