Nevada DT Sir Mells commits to Oregon

Oregon football recruiting did not waste any time. On June 1st the NCAA opened campus visits to high school prospects after more than a year without, and the Ducks struck it big on the first weekend when Henderson (Nev.) Liberty defensive tackle Sir Mells made his announcement on social media during his official visit.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound athlete had been previously committed to Washington but opened his recruitment back up in February and the Ducks had been in hot pursuit ever since. Mells picked Oregon over a dozen scholarship offers with USC and Maryland being other closely considered finalists.

Mells joins former Liberty teammate tight end Moliki Matavao who signed with the Ducks as part of their No. 3 ranked nationally class of 2021. Matavao was an early enrollee and participated in the Oregon spring camp in April.

Mells becomes the ninth commitment to the Ducks’ class of 2022 and the second defensive lineman. San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine defensive end Gracen Halton committed to Oregon in January.