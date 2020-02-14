Oddly, bad news tends to obscure the good.

This week Duck fans were jolted out of their post-Signing Day and Rose Bowl reverie by the announcement that ace recruiter and defensive backs coach Donte Williams was leaving for USC.

While it's discouraging to lose a position coach and recruiter of that caliber to a PAC-12 rival, it should in no way diminish enthusiasm for the future of the Oregon program.

The upward momentum is built on a solid foundation, beginning with the fact that the defending conference champions are likely to field their best defense ever in 2020.

The returning talent on the defensive line and in the secondary (all five starters returning from a unit that finished second in the country in interceptions) is impressive, but what's most exciting is a serious upgrade at linebacker.

The Ducks return starting inside backer Isaac Slade-Matautia (6-1, 235) and principle backup Sampson Niu (6-1, 206, 33 career games and four career starts). Slade-Matautia was fifth on the team in tackles last season with 62, including 8 in the Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin, his season high. ISM also broke up 11 passes, tops on the team in that category ahead of even starting cornerbacks Graham and Lenoir. He also led the D with 6 quarterback hurries, an active linebacker who getting better and may be poised for a breakout senior year. Sophomore Adrian Jackson has returned from a redshirt year after a fall camp knee injury.

Jackson fused his year away from game action with extreme determination. The former four-star from Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado has an SEC body at 6-2, 232. He looks hungry to start hitting some people.