Dan Lanning added Chris Hampton to join the flock back in January to be Oregon's co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi while also replacing Matt Powledge in coaching the safeties.

Before arriving in Eugene, Hampton led Tulane’s defense for two seasons -- contributing to the Green Wave's breakout 12-2 finish and Cotton Bowl win over USC last season.

Lanning has shown a confident willingness to invest and trust in up-and-coming coaches, which Hampton qualifies as after working his way up the ranks as a DBs coach at Central Arkansas, McNeese State, Tulane, Duke and then the coordinator opportunity with the Green Wave.

He was a four-year letterman and two-year starter as a safety at South Carolina from 2004-07.

So it's easy to see why Hampton caught Lanning's eye, just as it's clear to understand why Hampton jumped at the chance to join the Ducks.

“The opportunity to win a national championship, to learn under Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi,” Hampton said. “We talked about a growth mindset here and it was just something that I was just looking forward to growing up in my career.”

While Hampton sees this as the next step in his career progression, Lanning and Co. are hoping he can help the Ducks defense take a much-needed next step forward in 2023.

“I think we have some great situational calls – a lot of things I’ve learned obviously since I’ve been here,” Hampton said. “I think we got the chance to be really good. We’re trending in the right direction.”

Hampton also mentioned some of the recruiting differences between Oregon and other places where he’s coached and how the “O” carries meaning when talking to recruits.

“A little bit different from my previous spot. But the kids are definitely intrigued by coming here,” Hampton said. “With the brand, with Nike and just Oregon in general – and then with coach Lanning being here so I think it all helps.”

Hampton's first defense at Tulane in 2021 ranked 114th nationally in points allowed (34.0 PPG) and 101st in total defense at 429.7 yards per game. But he make a quick impact there, helping key the Green Wave's overall surge last season with a defense that finished 32nd in scoring defense (22.2 PPG) and 46th in in yards per game allowed (360.4).

One of Hampton's observations since settling in at Oregon, meanwhile, is the daily advantage of going against Bo Nix and a prolific offense in practice.

“We’re playing a veteran quarterback every day, playing some really good receivers, and we got some really good backs that we got to thud up and tackle in scrimmages,” Hampton said. “I think it’s a tremendous challenge for us – gonna make us better.”

Part of the challenge, of course, is identifying the right personnel for the right spots. Spring has given Hampton and the staff ample opportunity to assess all their options.

“We’ve got some guys going from corner to safety that coach [Demetrice] Martin and myself are swapping in and out,” Hampton said. “We’re training our safeties at both spots on the field and boundary, we’re training guys at starting corner, at starting safety. Just so when the season comes they’ve had reps at it.”