New Oregon DC Tim DeRuyter brings a fast, aggressive plan to Eugene
The Oregon football roster is bristling with elite talent, and on defense the Ducks feature numerous players who were the most coveted prospects in the nation. In 2021 they will field an unpreceden...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news