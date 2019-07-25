News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 09:13:03 -0500') }} football Edit

New suitors emerging for four-star OT Courtland Ford

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

DALLAS -- Courtland Ford backed off his commitment to LSU to open up the summer, and in doing so, press the reset button on his recruitment.USC, Oregon, Texas Tech and Baylor are among the teams in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}