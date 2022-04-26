Oregon’s spring game brought recruits from all over the country to Eugene to get a glimpse at the first live action for the Ducks in front of fans at Autzen Stadium under new head coach Dan Lanning. There has been plenty of intrigue in the program this offseason, and there have plenty of visitors on campus over the course of the spring.

One of the latest visitors made a long trip to see the Ducks in person.

New York is not one of the first states that comes to mind when thinking about Oregon recruiting, but 2023 defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding made the trek from New York City out to Eugene over the weekend.

The visit came as part of a Pacific Northwest swing for the standout Christ the King (Middle Village, New York) defensive lineman who also visited Oregon State and Washington during his travels.

Blanding holds offers from programs across the country, so he has been making an effort this spring to see as many of the schools as he can. Visiting the West Coast was a new experience for the junior lineman.

“The offseason has been good. This is really my first time past the East Coast, so I’ve seen the Midwest and the West, of course,” Blanding said of his spring travels. “It’s been good to see other schools and what they got to offer, because every school is different.”

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound prospect says the environment and weather are two things about West Coast programs that stand out as being different from the schools he’s seen in other parts of the country.

Watching Oregon’s spring game offered Blanding the chance to spend some time around a program that has become a big part of his recruitment up to this point. The trop left a strong impression on him.