The NFL Draft finished up over the weekend. Here is a complete breakdown of the conferences and how each one fared when it came to overall picks.

SEC (64 PLAYERS, 4.6 per team)

NON-POWER FIVE (57 PLAYERS)

Overview: Only one Power Five conference put more players in the NFL Draft than this collection of non-Power Five schools and two players, Houston’s Ed Oliver and Alabama State’s Tytus Howard, were first-round selections. Oliver, a former five-star prospect, was not a surprise at all since he had a phenomenal high school career and turned down LSU, Alabama and others to stay home and play for his hometown Cougars. Howard, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end in high school, was a shock to go so high. Non-Power Five players also did incredibly well in the early rounds with seven going in the second round alone followed by 13 players in the third coming from those teams. It was an incredible haul for players not playing in the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 or Big 12. Farrell’s take: This is not a surprise either as non-Power Five players come from so many conferences and circumstances that you have to expect the smaller schools to dominate . They don’t have as many high draft picks as the Power Five programs but the depth is impressive.

BIG TEN (40 PLAYERS, 2.9 per team)

PAC-12 (33 PLAYERS, 2.8 per team)

BIG 12 (26 PLAYERS, 2.6 per team)

For the second year in a row, an Oklahoma quarterback was selected No. 1 overall. After a bunch of pre-draft rumors and innuendo, the Arizona Cardinals picked Kyler Murray first and dealt Josh Rosen, the franchise’s No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, to the Miami Dolphins. The Sooners dominated the conference with eight draft picks with receiver Marquise Brown also going in the first round. Four offensive linemen went by the end of the fourth round. West Virginia had a strong draft, coming in second place in the Big 12, with five selections led by third-rounders QB Will Grier and OL Yodny Cajuste. After the Mountaineers, it was TCU with three picks (all on the defensive side of the ball) and then Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas had two each. Texas Tech and Baylor had one player picked. Farrell’s take: The Big 12 is always near the bottom because they have fewer teams and Texas has not been holding up its part of the bargain. Oklahoma leads the way and that shouldn’t change much in the future.

ACC (28 PLAYERS, 2.0 per team)

INDEPENDENTS (6 PLAYERS)