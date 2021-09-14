NFL Draft: Top 10 DE prospects as the season gets underway
With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the defensive ends.
*****
NFL DRAFT: The top QB prospects as the 2021 season begins | Top RB prospects | Top WR prospects | Top TE prospects | Top OL prospects | Top DT prospects
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Despite missing the Ohio State game he’s at the top of everyone’s defensive end board and could be the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
*****
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
I have him higher than most as you won’t find a player who leads and hustles more. He has impressive length and athleticism.
*****
3. George Karlaftis, Purdue
Karlaftis is a Big Ten beast. His draft positioning will come down to testing in the end.
*****
4. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Enagbare is emerging as a guy NFL scouts are falling in love with
*****
5. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
One of many Bearcat pro prospects, Sanders has a chance to be drafted early with his speed off the edge.
*****
6. Ochaun Mathis, TCU
TCU does an amazing job of developing NFL caliber talent and the NFL knows it. Mathis is another speed rusher with length.
*****
7. Brenton Cox, Florida
Is Cox a linebacker or a rush end? It doesn’t matter because he is an excellent pass rusher and disrupter.
*****
8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Harrison's measurables will outweigh erratic film, just watch.
*****
9. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
Rising on some boards, Thomas is very physical and an effort guy who can win with power.
*****
10. Nolan Smith, Georgia
Same as Cox, we don’t know what Smith is at the NFL level we just know he can chase the passer.