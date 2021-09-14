NFL Draft: Top 10 DE prospects as the season gets underway

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022. We continue with the defensive ends.



1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Despite missing the Ohio State game he’s at the top of everyone’s defensive end board and could be the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

*****

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

I have him higher than most as you won’t find a player who leads and hustles more. He has impressive length and athleticism.

*****

3. George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a Big Ten beast. His draft positioning will come down to testing in the end.

*****

4. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Enagbare is emerging as a guy NFL scouts are falling in love with

*****

5. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

One of many Bearcat pro prospects, Sanders has a chance to be drafted early with his speed off the edge.

*****

6. Ochaun Mathis, TCU

TCU does an amazing job of developing NFL caliber talent and the NFL knows it. Mathis is another speed rusher with length.

*****

7. Brenton Cox, Florida

Is Cox a linebacker or a rush end? It doesn’t matter because he is an excellent pass rusher and disrupter.

*****

8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Harrison's measurables will outweigh erratic film, just watch.

*****

9. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Rising on some boards, Thomas is very physical and an effort guy who can win with power.

*****

10. Nolan Smith, Georgia