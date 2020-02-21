TOP 5

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson



Recruiting: Arkansas never offered Simmons despite it being his dream school, and then it looked like Michigan and Nebraska had emerged, but a lot of coaching staffs were not sure whether Simmons was a better fit on offense or defense. When a bunch of Clemson defensive backs left for the NFL, coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables made Simmons a priority and he picked the Tigers. Stats: Over a four-year career, but especially in three seasons playing in a majority of games, Simmons totaled 238 tackles (28.5 for loss) and 11 sacks. He also added four interceptions and six forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: Simmons was a high three-star prospect and a rare commitment from Kansas for Clemson who has blossomed into a star that the NFL loves. He was a huge safety coming out and we thought he might grow into a linebacker, so there were some question marks surrounding how he would develop. Those look silly now. He’s simply a baller and one of the top defenders in the country and should easily be a top 10 pick. He’s played well above his rating.

2. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Murray committed to Oklahoma over Texas and Texas A&M. He grew up a fan of the Longhorns, but the four-star linebacker decided he was a better fit in Norman. Stats: In three seasons at Oklahoma, Murray had 325 tackles (36.5 for loss) along with 9.5 sacks. He recovered two fumbles and forced one. As a sophomore, Murray finished with 155 tackles. Farrell’s take: Murray was a four-star ranked outside the Rivals250 who had good length but needed to fill out and add size. He was a solid tackler in high school and showed good instincts, but he’s become a tackling machine at the college level. He’s outplayed his ranking as well, and became one of the Big 12’s best defenders. The interesting question: Will he land in the first round?

3. Troy Dye, Oregon

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Dye committed to Oregon over Michigan, Colorado, Washington State, Wisconsin and others. Neither USC nor UCLA offered. Stats: In four seasons with the Ducks, Dye finished with 391 tackles (41.5 for loss), including 13 sacks. The former high school safety added five interceptions and four forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: Dye was ranked as a big safety for us out of high school who could easily grow into a linebacker, and his versatility and length made him a high three-star for us. He struggled a bit in one-on-one coverage with smaller, quicker players back then, but working as a defensive back has allowed him to excel in coverage and his quick-twitch ability has not been hindered by added weight and muscle. He always had excellent football sense and was a sure tackler, but he’s exceeded our expectations.

4. Zach Baun, Wisconsin

Recruiting: Rated as a three-star athlete, Baun committed to Wisconsin a few weeks before National Signing Day over his only other offer, South Dakota State. Stats: Playing in only 34 games over three seasons, Baun totaled 152 tackles (30.5 for loss) including 15 sacks. He added three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Farrell’s take: Baun was a low three-star athlete out of high school who really excelled on the offensive side of the ball but projected as a linebacker with his size. He wasn’t heavily recruited, but has developed into a terrific tackler and a guy who gets in the backfield often.

5. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Recruiting: Davis-Gaither visited Appalachian State two times in the summer and then committed in August before his senior season. He also visited Georgia Southern. Boston College was his only Power Five offer. Stats: In only 27 games over three seasons at Appalachian State, Davis-Gaither totaled 201 tackles (24 tackles for loss) including 6.5 sacks. He also added 15 pass deflections. Farrell’s take: Davis-Gaither was an average sized safety out of high school who has grown into an excellent linebacker prospect. His ability in coverage at the high school level has helped his transition to being a guy who can work in space. He was a two-star with one FBS offer and now could be a second- or third-rounder.



TWO TO WATCH

Willie Gay, Mississippi State

Recruiting: Even though Gay is from Starkville, Miss., he had Mississippi State, LSU and Michigan as his three front-runners all the way up to early February. The Bulldogs won out, but there were reports Gay had been silently committed to LSU for some time. Stats: In 28 games over a three-year stretch at Mississippi State, Gay finished with 99 tackles (11 for loss) and six sacks. He added three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Gay only played in five games this season as he was one of 10 players held out because of NCAA violations involving an academic tutor. According to reports, Gay was also in a bowl practice fight with quarterback Garrett Shrader. Farrell’s take: Gay was a super-talented outside linebacker coming out of high school who was in our Rivals100 for his quick-twitch ability and speed. He was long, but still undersized and has added strength and muscle. We liked his ability to close in coverage, and while his off-field issues will likely lead him to slide, I like his NFL potential.

Patrick Queen, LSU