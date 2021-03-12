DuckSportsAuthority - NFL Draft: Top five safeties

1. Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Moehrig is versatile and has those rare instincts you can’t teach a defensive back. He’s always around the ball and is a big play waiting to happen. Possible teams: Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers

*****

2. Elijah Molden, Washington

Molden can play corner, but I think his future in the NFL is at safety and as a guy who can match up well in coverage with slot receivers. Possible teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

*****

3. Richie Grant, UCF

Grant can play free or strong safety. He has ball skills but also excellent instincts playing the run. He helped himself at the Senior Bowl with his outside coverage skills. Possible teams: Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills

*****

4. Jevon Holland, Oregon

Holland opted out of last season and that could hurt him as bit as he needed to show added strength in run support, but you can’t fault his coverage skills. Possible teams: New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders

*****

5. Paris Ford, Pitt

Ford is a cover-first safety who lacks great size but can make plays on the ball and looks like a million bucks when he makes the right read. He’s a bit of a gambler, but that’s part of the strength of his game. Possible teams: New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys

*****

SLEEPERS

He’s small - very small at 5-foot-9 or so - but he’s always in position and rarely gets beaten. He’s a middle-round steal for someone. Possible teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, L.A. Rams, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders

*****

I love the awareness of Hufanaga and don’t understand why he’s not higher on many boards. He isn’t overly versatile, which could hinder him, but give him a role and he will excel at it. Possible teams: New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars



*****