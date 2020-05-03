Recruiting: Early in his senior season, Campbell committed to Florida State over Florida and LSU.

Overview: Over three seasons at Florida State, Campbell played in only seven games, he caught 13 passes and had no touchdowns. He transferred to West Virginia and last season he totaled 19 receptions for 469 yards and led the team with seven receiving scores. The New York Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent. Farrell’s take: This is no surprise to me honestly. Campbell always had a big boom-or-bust label on him and I reached in pushing for him to be a five-star. He showed some of his potential at West Virginia but obviously not enough. His hands were our biggest knock against him but we thought they would develop.

*****

Recruiting: Fowler was an LSU commit until National Signing Day when he flipped to Texas. According to reports, Fowler leaned toward the Tigers throughout his recruitment but his mother preferred he play for the Longhorns, and they won out.

Overview: Because of academic issues, Fowler did not play in Texas’ first three games of the 2016 season and then finished the year with one tackle. He transferred in the summer of 2017 to Sam Houston State. In the 2018 season, Fowler finished with 40 tackles (14.5 for loss) and five sacks along with two fumble recoveries. He didn’t play there in 2019. Farrell’s take: This appears to be about off-field issues more than anything as Fowler had the size and willingness to hit that would make him a terrific inside linebacker. This is an example of great promise wasted.

*****

Recruiting: USC was always considered the frontrunner and the Trojans beat out Arizona State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami and others.

Overview: Houston finished with 271 tackles during his career at USC, including 104 this past season to lead the Trojans. However, Houston was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Pittsburgh. Farrell’s take: This is a bit puzzling because Houston was productive on the field and had athleticism and length. His career fell far short of five star status but a late round pick would not have shocked me.

*****

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Jamabo committed to UCLA over Texas. He also took an official visit to Notre Dame. The Bruins were always considered the frontrunner.

Overview: In four seasons at UCLA, Jamabo rushed for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns but he suffered a head injury early in the 2018 season and never returned. Farrell’s take: Jamabo was awesome coming out of high school, a kid with speed and elusiveness who could also catch the ball. The head injury obviously ended his career and he wasn’t dominating up until that point as we expected but it would have been nice to see him be able to play it out.

*****

Recruiting: Jones and four-star quarterback Dwayne Haskins flipped their commitments from Maryland to Ohio State a few weeks before National Signing Day.

Overview: Over three seasons at Ohio State, Jones played in 16 games and had 29 tackles. He transferred to Maryland for one year and hit it big with 73 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and seven sacks but he was not one of the three Terrapins invited to the combine. He’s signed with Chicago. Farrell’s take: Jones, like Campbell, came on too late in his career and couldn’t push into the draft. He was a downhill kid who could thump but also good in coverage coming out of high school so this is puzzling to an extent.

*****

Recruiting: Lucier-South committed to UCLA in November of his senior season and the Bruins beat out USC, which made a serious but late push for his services, and many others. He ended up with 30 offers. Michigan, Oregon and Oklahoma were involved as well.

Overview: Lucier-South was productive with 99 tackles (17 for loss) and four sacks in his sophomore and junior seasons but he missed time as a senior because of academics. There is no reporting that he signed as an undrafted free agent. Farrell’s take: Lucier-South flashed signs of being elite here and there but never put it all together. He was a thin edge rusher and a tweener coming out of high school so there were question marks and clearly he didn’t develop enough at UCLA.

Recruiting: An early Arizona commitment, Patterson picked Ole Miss over LSU, USC and others in the spring of his junior year.

Overview: Patterson finished his college career - which was played at Ole Miss and then Michigan - with 8,800 passing yards with 68 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, only 52 fewer yards than Joe Burrow in two fewer games. There is no reporting that he signed as a free agent yet. Farrell’s take: This one is crazy to me. This kid had it all — a live arm, accuracy, pocket presence — everything but great size. And at Michigan he was up and down but to not be drafted at all? That’s crazy.

Recruiting: Originally an Ole Miss commit, Richmond flipped to Tennessee on National Signing Day. Ohio State, Alabama and others were also involved.

Overview: Richmond started for three years at Tennessee before doing a graduate year at USC. He was not invited to the combine and planned a pro day but that did not materialize because of the coronavirus travel ban. There are no reports of him signing as an undrafted free agent. Farrell’s take: Richmond was a massive kid with light feet who has had plenty of chances to impress. He just never put it all together. But you’d think someone would take a risk on his size alone.

*****

Recruiting: Virginia looked to be the frontrunner in Taylor’s recruitment early on but after a visit to Florida State, he committed to the Seminoles in the spring before his senior season.

Overview: Taylor finished with 90 tackles and four interceptions over 35 games in his four-year career. He was not invited to the combine so he made his own makeshift one which was filmed by a camera crew. He signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Farrell’s take: Taylor was small and a move to safety sealed his fate at FSU as he wasn’t as much of a lockdown corner as we hoped. He could stick though as he has speed and instincts. The Rams might have a steal here.

*****

NOTABLE UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNINGS