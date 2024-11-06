Nikko Reed talks Maryland preparation

When asked what kind of challenge Maryland’s offense poses to the secondary after Michigan’s more restrained approach, Reed replied, "I feel like it's going to be a pass-a-lot game, so it's going to be a lot of challenges out there for our DBs to make plays. Michigan, they didn't really throw the ball that much to the outside, but this week is going to be a real challenge for the DBs to see where our feet are."

EUGENE, Ore. — Nikko Reed reflected on Maryland’s receiving corps and how their style compares to Michigan’s, saying, "Oh, very great receivers. I feel like they're NFL receivers. They have good speed, and they can catch the ball and get vertical. Yards after catch are very good, too, as well, and they have a good quarterback to complement that."

On the success of his secondary unit despite the addition of three newcomers, Reed emphasized teamwork and effort: "I feel like it all just comes down to just doing our job and playing with technique and executing every call. That's what really makes us do it, and we do it at a high level, and we give effort every play. So I feel like that's just what it comes down to."

When asked how the team executes without generating excessive turnovers, Reed pointed to patience and discipline: "I feel like it's just you got to do your job at the end of the day. You know, you can't really try to go take those plays. You really got to wait until those plays come to you. So just doing your job and plays will come to you."

Regarding Maryland’s quarterback, Reed explained what makes him a challenge, saying, "What stands out is that he's going to throw the ball no matter what, and he's very smart, so he knows where the safeties are, and he knows how to throw away from the coverage and the leverage, and he understands the timing of the routes within the offense. That's good about the quarterback."

When asked about the challenge of facing Maryland’s pass-heavy attack compared to Michigan’s, Reed acknowledged, "Yeah, for a corner, it's exciting to know that the ball is going to be in the air. It's been a while since the ball has been in the air a lot. But this game is really going to be a challenge. And I like when the ball is in the air because it gives me a lot of opportunities to make plays on the ball."

Addressing his move to punt return duties, Reed explained, "Uh, you know, a guy goes down, you have to, pick another guy up. So, I feel like they already knew I had, and, like, you know, punt return and kicker turn experience. So, putting me back there was just like a, you know, let's see how he does back there."

When asked how he feels he’s performed in those duties, Reed responded, "Seeing like two reps or whatever but yeah I mean I feel like I'm natural with it so you know it's just football at the end of the day I've been I've been doing good uh getting under the ball and catching it with my elbows tight so yeah."

Reflecting on his personal growth, Reed said, "I feel like my mentality, my mindset, and also part of my game that improved was my tackling."

When asked about his observations of teammates Jurrion Dickey and Jeremiah McClellan in practice, Reed noted, "Um, I haven't really, uh, haven't really seen much at practice, uh, with them. I've been really, you know, going against the same guys. So, yeah, but, uh, just looking at it, it's just, you know, a lot of those guys are getting reps out there and, uh, like moving around, um, offense to get different routes and stuff like that, moving into the slot into the outside."

Finally, when asked what impressed him about Justius Lowe’s recent emergence, Reed praised his skill and awareness, stating, "He has great speed, and he can run routes and he's smart. He knows what leverage the DB's playing. He knows how to go away from it."



