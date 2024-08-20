"I was in a pretty tough spot last year, you know, dealing with the shoulder injury and kind of regressing a little bit from all the progress that I had made," the lineman said. "I was in a tough spot mentally, honestly. But, you know, I had some good guys around me and, you know, I'm happy to be back and healthy this year."

After a challenging year marked by a shoulder injury, an Oregon Ducks offensive lineman is back and ready to make an impact in the upcoming season. The lineman, who dealt with a significant shoulder injury last year, reflected on his journey back to full strength and the opportunity that lies ahead.

Despite the setback, he is optimistic about his return. With a teammate recently injured, the lineman now finds himself in a position to step up. "You hate to see a guy get hurt, especially Matt," he said. "He's been a good guy for our room and all that. Hate to see him go down, but, you know, it's next man up mentality always."

His versatility has been a focal point, as he's been seen working at both right and left positions. "I'm comfortable either way, you know, just wherever the team needs me, you know, I'll be there," he noted.

The injury, a grade three AC separation, was a significant challenge. "The rehab was a long process in the beginning," he explained. "The AC was something I had never dealt with before... It took me a while to throw a punch again because you don't want to re-aggravate it. But, you know, you have to put yourself back out there at some point."

During spring ball, the lineman experienced a pivotal moment in his recovery. "I was out there throwing my hands around a little bit, you know, felt like I was getting back to my old self," he said. Even though he returned to play in five games last season, he admitted he was not at full strength. "I definitely wasn't 100%, but, you know, I felt like I could go out there and play if I needed to, so just being there for the team... I did what I had to do."

As the Ducks continue their fall camp, the lineman has been impressed with the development across the team. "We go to spot in practice... I think it helps with the conditioning, you know, two groups on each field," he said. "A lot of the young guys get reps, the older guys get reps, you know, everybody watches each other... I think it helps a lot."

He's also been impressed with the new talent on the defensive line. "Oh, man. They're really good players," he said. "They're going to make us great. It's real battles every day... We're definitely making each other better."

With the season opener just days away, the lineman is eager to take the field, whether as a starter or in any capacity. "Starting is definitely the goal, but, you know, just to be out there in Autzen, it's going to be a great feeling," he shared.

He also took a moment to praise a fellow lineman, Charlie Pickard. "Charlie is Charlie. I think Charlie is the leader of our room, honestly," he said. "He runs a lot of our player-led stuff... I love Charlie to death. I think he's really the backbone of our room... Charlie deserves it all."

As the Ducks prepare for the season, this lineman's journey from injury to potential starter is a testament to resilience and the unwavering "next man up" mentality that defines Oregon football.



