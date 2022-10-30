Nix's leadership shines through in Oregon's latest win
When sophomore wide receiver Kris Hutson dropped what would’ve been a walk-in touchdown on third-and-15 in the first quarter, there was no arm flail, no hands on his head, no words muttered under Bo Nix’s breath.
It would be easy for Nix to jog to the sideline and let Hutson figure it out on his own, but that’s not how Nix rolls.
“I think he did a really good job, and he’s done it all year, of keeping us composed,” Alex Forsyth said.
The veteran quarterback was the first teammate to pat Hutson on the head and tell him to not worry about it. Next-play mentality.
That leadership helped Hutson lead Oregon in receiving yards on Saturday — four catches for 67 yards.
