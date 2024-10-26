No. 1 Oregon cruises past No. 20 Illinois for 38-9 win

The Oregon Ducks entered the game against Illinois ranked number one for the first time since 2012. That moment carried extra weight, as it recalled the Ducks' lone game that year in the top spot, which ended in a surprising 17-14 upset by Stanford in Autzen Stadium, dashing the Ducks' title hopes. Oregon brought that history into the matchup against Illinois, aiming to hold onto its ranking and cement its position in the Big Ten Conference.

Oregon wasted no time establishing its presence, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading an efficient 83-yard opening drive. He connected with receiver Tez Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown, marking Johnson’s sixth reception of the game and giving Oregon an early 7-0 lead. Gabriel was sharp from the outset, finishing the game 18-for-26 for 291 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, boasting a 193.6 passer rating. On Illinois' first drive, Oregon’s defense made a quick statement of its own, forcing a three-and-out to hand the Ducks strong field position. When the offense took the field again, Gabriel connected with Justius Lowe for a 34-yard touchdown, capping a swift 58-yard drive to extend Oregon’s lead to 14-0.

The Ducks’ defense continued to shine, with safety Tysheem Johnson grabbing an interception on Illinois' next possession. Although Oregon was unable to capitalize on the turnover, they kept control of the game’s pace and field position. Illinois managed a response in the first quarter with a 34-yard run by Aidan Laughery that set up a 38-yard field goal by David Olano, narrowing the gap to 14-3. Still, Oregon’s dominance in the first quarter was clear, holding a major advantage in possession and outgaining Illinois threefold in yardage.

Oregon’s offense showed no signs of slowing down in the second quarter. Faced with a third-and-17, Gabriel connected with Kenyon Sadiq on a big throw, and on fourth down, he found tight end Patrick Herbert to keep the drive alive. Gabriel finished the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown, making it 21-3. Oregon’s offensive line gave Gabriel ample protection throughout the game, allowing him time to make key throws while also paving the way for the run game. Running back Noah Whittington, who rushed for 56 yards on seven carries, delivered an 18-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, showcasing both power and agility to push the lead to 28-3.

Illinois struggled to keep pace and find rhythm, and when they managed a pair of first downs late in the half, the Ducks’ defense still forced them to punt. With 2:32 remaining in the first half, Gabriel orchestrated a masterful 89-yard drive, finding Johnson, Whittington, and Lowe on key completions. Whittington capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown catch to make it 35-3 at halftime, giving Oregon an insurmountable lead. Johnson led all Oregon receivers with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, proving invaluable in stretching the field.

In the third quarter, Illinois showed signs of life, connecting on a 44-yard pass that brought them to Oregon's goal line. However, the Ducks' defense held firm on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs at the 2-yard line. Oregon responded with a strong 9-yard run to clear out of the end zone, but their drive ultimately stalled near midfield after a series of incomplete passes. Illinois took advantage of a 15-yard penalty by Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon to set up their most sustained drive of the game: a 95-yard march capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Ca’Lil Valentine. Illinois attempted a two-point conversion but failed, leaving the score at 35-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oregon’s defense continued to play aggressively, with standout performances from linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who recorded eight tackles and a sack, and safety Tysheem Johnson, who led the team with ten tackles and an interception. Defensive back Sione Laulea added another interception in the fourth quarter, as Oregon’s defense continued to apply pressure and disrupt Illinois’ offensive flow. Laulea’s pick set up a 44-yard field goal by Andrew Boyle, extending Oregon’s lead to 38-9 with just over nine minutes left.

Illinois tried to rally once more but was halted when their drive stalled at Oregon's 19-yard line. Oregon ran down the clock, with backup running back Da’Juan Riggs breaking free for a 24-yard run to secure field position. Riggs, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry, was part of a well-rounded rushing attack that contributed 229 yards on the ground, led by Jordan James with 83 yards on 15 carries.

The 38-9 win moved Oregon to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play, underscoring their dominance as they remain atop the conference standings. For Illinois, the loss dropped them to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play. Oregon’s performance showcased their balanced offense, suffocating defense, and depth across the roster as they continue their bid for a Big Ten title and national championship run.



