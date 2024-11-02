No. 1 Oregon rolls to 38-17 win at Michigan

Dillon Gabriel threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, while Jordan James and Noah Whittington combined for three rushing scores to lead the Ducks (9-0) past the Wolverines (5-4), who were looking to pull off a major upset.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— No. 1 Oregon survived an early scare from Michigan before pulling away for a 38-17 victory on Saturday, keeping their perfect season intact.

The Ducks took to the road as the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since 2010. They faced a Michigan team that entered with a 5-3 record, including two losses to top-25 teams, and were coming off a rivalry win. But Oregon's defensive dominance and balanced offensive attack ultimately wore down the Wolverines.

Oregon's defense set the tone early, forcing Michigan to go three-and-out on its opening possession. Tez Johnson’s 15-yard punt return gave the Ducks favorable field position at their own 37-yard line. Gabriel moved Oregon into Michigan territory with a pair of quick passes to Justius Lowe and Johnson. Facing a third-and-goal from the two-yard line, Gabriel found Evan Stewart on a back-shoulder fade to cap the 12-play, 63-yard drive and give Oregon an early 7-0 lead.

Michigan tied it up late in the first quarter after capitalizing on a fumbled punt return by Ryan Pellum, which gave the Wolverines the ball at the Oregon 30-yard line. Donovan Edwards' 18-yard run set up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Davis Warren to Tyler Morris, making it 7-7.

Gabriel and the Ducks responded immediately, engineering a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run by James to make it 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Ducks extended their lead to 21-10 late in the half after Gabriel connected with Traeshon Holden on a 38-yard pass, setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by Whittington.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, Gabriel orchestrated a quick seven-play, 80-yard drive. He connected with Stewart for a 23-yard touchdown, giving Oregon a commanding 28-10 lead at halftime.

Gabriel finished 22 of 34 for 294 yards, completing 65% of his passes, and added a rushing touchdown. Holden led all receivers with six catches for 149 yards, including a 47-yard grab that kept Michigan’s defense on its heels. James paced the rushing attack with 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Whittington added 36 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Wolverines found momentum in the third quarter, cutting Oregon’s lead to 28-17 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Warren to Peyton O’Leary. Michigan's defense came alive, pressuring Gabriel and forcing a three-and-out. The Wolverines had a chance to pull closer, but a missed 38-yard field goal halted their progress.

Oregon took advantage of the missed opportunity, putting together a 15-play, 67-yard drive that consumed over six minutes and ended with a field goal by Camden Lewis, extending the lead to 31-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Michigan's final opportunity to close the gap came in the fourth quarter, but they failed to convert on fourth-and-5 from the Oregon 10-yard line. Matayo Uiagalelei’s pressure forced an incomplete pass, giving Oregon possession. The Ducks then put the game away with a 90-yard drive capped by Whittington’s second touchdown, making it 38-17 with just 25 seconds remaining.

Defensively, Oregon was led by Kobe Savage, who recorded seven tackles, and Tysheem Johnson, who added five tackles, including one for loss. Uiagalelei’s pressure was key, helping the Ducks hold Michigan to 298 total yards and make several crucial stops.

The Ducks outgained Michigan 471 to 298 in total yards, maintaining their grip on the No. 1 ranking as they moved closer to a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game in their first season in the conference.

Traeshon Holden was Gabriel's favorite target, hauling in six receptions for 149 yards, including a long of 47 yards. Justius Lowe also caught six passes for 45 yards, while Evan Stewart had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. Oregon's passing game was effective throughout, with Gabriel completing 65% of his passes.

