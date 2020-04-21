Isaiah Brevard said he lost count of his offers a long time ago, but he has stayed in contact with well over a dozen schools.

Over the last month or so, schools have put a lot of time into recruiting because there hasn't been any spring practices, no spring games, and no on campus activities across the country.

The 6-foot-4, 190 pound wide receiver out of Southaven (Miss.) has been spending hours on the phone daily, and he now has formed a list of favorites.

"My top 10 schools are Oregon, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ole Miss, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska, Memphis and Kentucky," said Brevard. "It just came down to those schools making me feel wanted.

"The list could still change, and there are other schools I am talking to not on this list, but these 10 schools have shown me I am important to them, so they are on top."

Out of the 10 schools, the four-star has only taken visits to Florida State, Memphis, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

He was planning April visits to schools like Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky, but those plans have been put on hold. The Coronavirus has not allowed him to take the visits he had hoped to take this spring, but it has not really effected his overall plan.

"I never planned to commit early, so I am still good with everything," said Brevard. "I had thought about taking one or two of my official visits in the spring, so that is the only real change for me.

"I am in no rush at all. I am going to wait until late to make my decision, so things really haven't changed much for me."

Brevard talks to each school on his list at least twice a week and they text almost daily. He has been playing Madden on Play Station with the Aggie coaches as well.

There is still plenty of time for this list to change, and it definitely will shrink as we move forward, but looking ahead, he has already started to think about two of his five official visits.

"Oregon and Georgia are two schools I am planning to visit officially," said Brevard. "Both schools are recruiting me hard and I want to see each school.

"There is no order to my list and I couldn't say any of the schools are recruiting me harder than the other because there are about the same, so I am just going to keep talking to them, Face-Timing with them and see how it goes over the summer."