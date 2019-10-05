News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 23:30:20 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 13 Oregon overcomes turnovers for 17-7 win over Cal

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
@DuckSports
Publisher

Justin Herbert threw for 214 yards and a late touchdown to extend his streak of consecutive games with a scoring pass to 33, and No. 13 Oregon overcame an uncharacteristically slow start in a 17-7 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}