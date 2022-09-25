As is typically the case, the crowd at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington didn’t let up on the opposition, and the Oregon Ducks came unprepared for the noise but ready for the “Cougar Raid” offense that Jake Dickert has boasted.

The game didn’t start out how the Ducks planned as the Cougars marched down the field for an 8-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard rushing touchdown by Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward.

The sellout crowd in Pullman impacted Oregon’s first drive by causing a false start in the red zone that prevented a possible touchdown and didn’t let up until the final whistle blew.

Oregon used a run-heavy attack in the first half that proved successful at the beginning of its first two drives. As the Ducks entered the red zone, the Cougars defense was ready for the run, holding them to short field goals on both of those series.

The crowd got noticeably deflated after an officiating error took nearly 10 minutes of real-time and the ball was back in the Ducks’ possession.

That possession followed the same trend as the previous two until freshman linebacker Francisco Mauigoa read Bo Nix’s pass perfectly and took the interception back 95 yards for a touchdown.

The raucous crowd erupted as he crossed the goal line.

The atmosphere in Pullman was talked about heavily in the lead-up to this game, and for good reason. Oregon has won one of its last three games in Pullman and many of the new faces in Eugene have not experienced the crowd before.

But through the first half of play, it seemed like Oregon wasn’t as fazed by the crowd as it was by the Cougars' defense when they reached the red zone.

In the second half, the story changed.

Oregon battled its way back into the game but mental errors like D.J. Johnson’s two 15-yard penalties (one was targeting) that continued Washington State’s drive, halted the Ducks from closing the gap.

Nix’s composure in this game pointed to his experience in hectic football games like this as Auburn’s quarterback for the past three years. He threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

Ward’s legs made the difference in the game and the crowd fed off his escapability and some of the flashy fakes that the Cougars’ offense ran.

After another mental error, this time by Brandon Dorlus (roughing the passer) it became clear that the crowd was impacting the Ducks' decision-making.

But when the game got dicey late, Nix’s composure made the difference in their final drive.

And thanks to 22 points in 2:48, Oregon snuck out of Martin Stadium with a win.

The Ducks made plenty of mistakes, but great teams win games like this.