News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 08:08:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 17 Oregon rallies to overtake No 16 Colorado 68-60

Bob Clark
AP

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Coming from behind to win is nothing new for Oregon.The 17th-ranked Ducks had already rallied from double-figure deficits to win four games this season. They did it a fifth tim...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}