No. 17 Oregon rallies to overtake No 16 Colorado 68-60
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Coming from behind to win is nothing new for Oregon.The 17th-ranked Ducks had already rallied from double-figure deficits to win four games this season. They did it a fifth tim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news