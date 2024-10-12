No. 3 Oregon Edges No. 2 Ohio State in Thriller, 32-31

Ohio State showed why they are revered around the Big Ten early, with their fans filling roughly 10-15% of the stands, but Oregon's loyal crowd made sure Autzen Stadium was deafening at kickoff. The scene was amplified by the Oregon athletic department, which punctuated the national anthem and kickoff with fireworks

EUGENE, Ore. — An unseasonably warm day greeted visitors and dignitaries alike. With high temperatures in the mid-70s, Oregon hosted Ohio State for the first time since 1967 on a day that may have been mistaken for early summer. A look on the ground showed leaves of brown, but a look to the sky revealed the brilliant azure sky of summer. An idyllic day opened into an afternoon featuring two of the best football teams in the nation in a historic matchup.













The Buckeyes struck first. On the opening drive, quarterback Will Howard converted a fourth down with a sneak, then connected with receiver Will Kacmarek on a 32-yard pass, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Howard. With 10:00 left in the first quarter, Ohio State took a 7-0 lead.

Oregon's defense responded immediately. Derrick Harmon forced a fumble, recovering it deep in Ohio State territory at the 28-yard line. Running back Jordan James needed just two plays to find the end zone, but a failed two-point conversion left Oregon trailing 7-6 with 5:51 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing a quick stop, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel led the Ducks into scoring range again, but Atticus Sappington missed a 43-yard field goal. Ohio State capitalized, marching down the field for a 14-6 lead following Quinshon Judkins’ short run early in the second quarter.

Oregon answered in explosive fashion. Gabriel found Evan Stewart for a 69-yard catch-and-run that set up a 10-yard touchdown strike to Stewart. Another failed two-point attempt left the Ducks down 14-12. A successful onside kick fueled their momentum, and though a penalty slowed the next drive, Sappington drilled a 32-yard field goal to give Oregon a 15-14 lead with 10:09 remaining in the half.

Ohio State regained the lead, 21-15, when Howard connected with Emeka Egbuka on a 15-yard touchdown pass. With just over 3:00 remaining in the first half, Gabriel found Tez Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown bomb, putting Oregon back in front, 22-21.

The third quarter saw Ohio State take the lead once more, 28-22, after a 79-yard drive that ended with a Howard touchdown pass. Oregon, showing resilience, drove deep into Ohio State territory, only to be stopped on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. The Ducks’ defense then forced a punt, and Gabriel once again found daylight on a 27-yard scramble, reclaiming the lead for Oregon, 29-28, as Autzen Stadium erupted.

Ohio State responded with a 40-yard field goal to go ahead 31-29 with just 6:00 left in the game. The stage was set for a dramatic finish. Gabriel methodically moved the Ducks downfield, aided by a crucial pass interference penalty, putting Oregon at the 2-yard line with 2:18 left. Though the Ducks couldn’t punch it in, Sappington nailed the short field goal, giving Oregon a 32-31 lead.

Ohio State, with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly calling plays as offensive coordinator, had one last chance. A first-down sack and an offensive pass interference penalty set the Buckeyes back. With just 6 seconds remaining and the ball at the Oregon 43-yard line, Howard scrambled under heavy pressure, unable to find a target as time expired. The Ducks pulled off one of the biggest wins in school history.

Gabriel finished with 284 yards passing and three touchdowns, while James added 67 yards and a score on the ground. Oregon's defense bent but didn’t break, holding Ohio State to just 10 second-half points and making the critical stops when it mattered most.

Oregon’s 32-31 win cements their position as a Big Ten contender, with fans already speculating about a potential rematch in the conference championship game.



