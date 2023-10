Statement made.

It wasn't the flashiest or most dominating win for No. 8 Oregon, but it was one of the most convincing of the season for the Ducks. Dan Lanning's team went to Salt Lake City to face No. 13 Utah and came away with the first victory for an opponent at Rice-Ecceles Stadium since 2020.

The Utes' 18-game winning streak had been a feather in the cap of the team, and it came crashing down thanks to a balanced attack on both sides of the ball for the Ducks.

Quarterback Bo Nix opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown on the first drive, and Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) never looked back in what ended up as a 35-6 win.

In all, Nix finished the game with three touchdowns to help pace the offense, which gained 390 yards in the victory. Oregon again shined on the ground with 142 yards rushing led by Bucky Irving's 83 yards to go with a touchdown.

Receiver Troy Franklin, who ultimately put the game well out of reach in the third quarter, had a game-high 8 catches for 99 yards and a score.

The Oregon defense is truly what made the difference in Saturday's game, which ended up as Utah's worst home loss since 2014.

Defensive back Tysheem Johnson came up with 2 interceptions that both turned into touchdowns for the Ducks while fellow defensive back Khyree Jackson had 2 tackles for loss to go with a sack and 5 tackles.

Oregon's secondary shined as a group as Jahlil Florence led the team with 9 tackles while Evan Williams had several key plays to end his day with 7 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Utah (6-2, 3-2) was held scoreless in the second half and was limited to 241 yards of offense.