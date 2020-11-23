DuckSportsAuthority - Noah Sewell back at practice

Things looked grim for Oregon freshman phenom linebacker Noah Sewell. In the middle of the third quarter he was once again in the opponents backfield making a play. But this time after the whistle blew he stayed down, and replay showed his leg being rolled on from behind.

The game stopped as Sewell stayed on the ground for several minutes and was eventually helped by medical staff onto a cart. He was surrounded by teammates wishing him well before being carted off the field.

“That is a tough situation,” said defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. “You’re in a dogfight of a game and someone goes down like that and obviously, you’ve got to refocus your heart. Your heart is in a certain place, but you got to refocus and lock in at the task at hand. There’s been a lot of challenges this year that have required us to do that. And there will be more to come.”

Miraculously, the future superstar appears to be fine.

“Noah looks good. He practiced today and looks normal,” confirmed Coach Cristobal after Oregon’s Monday practice. “He looked normal to me.”

Oregon takes on in-state rival Oregon State in Corvallis on Friday. And it looks like they will be playing with their five-star linebacker after all.