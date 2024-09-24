Noah Whittington: "I'm just happy to play football"

The commitment to special teams even extends to individual goals. "That counted as a kick return touchdown, right to your total pre-season?" a reporter asked, referencing a recent game. "You said you'd get three or four?" the player responded, "For as a team. Yeah, so me personally, but I don’t really care about me. I just want to get the ball to the referee, make it easy, make yourself cool."

Special teams play has been a point of emphasis under head coach Dan Lanning, and according to players, it’s starting to pay off. "He's going to insist on special teams, since Dan and I got here," one player said. "Daily skill is something we do at the beginning of practice every day. And I feel like just putting those reps in every day, it adds up."

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football players emphasized their focus on teamwork, preparation, and execution as the team heads into a pivotal matchup with UCLA, a game that marks the Ducks' first in the Big Ten conference.

When asked whether he'd prefer a long touchdown pass or a punt return for a score, the player made his preference clear. "Tessa last week said if you didn’t choose between like a long touchdown pass or catch and a punt return, you choose a punt return. What about you for a kick return versus a long touchdown?" The answer was emphatic: "I’d take a kick return, I’d take a kick return, ’cause it’s not common. It really happens sometimes."

Reflecting on his first experience returning a kick for a touchdown, the player added, "It was my first time ever doing it, like, ever. I had one in high school, but it didn’t count."

Oregon’s offense has also seen improvement, particularly in the running game, following a strong performance against Oregon State. "It's like the run game has taken a step forward against Oregon State. What kind of came together for, not just you, but for the offense in general?" the player explained. "Yeah, I would say meeting with the O-line more. Having more meetings together and seeing the same things. I know we put an emphasis on it in the running back room—running with more pace instead of just getting the ball and trying to go. Being patient, letting the block set up and hitting the hole."

The offensive line’s cohesion has been key. "Do you feel like that offense is starting to settle down with a lot of moving parts?" a reporter asked. "It seems like in the balance, at least there was some continuity with the same five. Do you feel like that was a benefit?"

"Yeah," the player responded. "I feel like no matter who's in the game, our O-line, they have such a brotherly relationship, it just takes time. No matter who we rotate in, they're going to get the job done regardless."

As Oregon prepares to face UCLA, questions about the transition to the Big Ten are inevitable. "Is it weird to think that this game against UCLA is the start of a Big Ten season?" a reporter asked. "How do you guys feel, has that really hit yet?"

"I don’t know if we look at it like that," the player said. "We just look at it as that's just who we’re playing, because honestly, we play our game."

The player also noted that despite the late kickoff time, he’s ready to play. "That game is a late game. Do you like late games?" a reporter asked. "Coach said it gives you guys more time to prepare, but I’d feel like I’d just be waiting for the game to happen."

"Early, midday, late, I’m just happy to play football, so it doesn’t matter to me," he said.

With Oregon’s run game surging, especially in their contest against Oregon State, players are noticing the improvements up front. "The yards after contact almost doubled in that Oregon State game compared to where it had been in the first two weeks. Do you feel that when you're out there, that the offensive line is creating bigger holes for you to hit?"

"Oh yeah," the player said with a smile. "They’re doing a great job. A great job."

Oregon will look to carry this momentum into their Big Ten debut against UCLA, as the Ducks continue to hone their skills and find success in all phases of the game.



