Following Oregon’sMonday practice, running back Noah Whittington shared insights on his performance, motivations, and the team dynamic that drives the Ducks forward this season. Reflecting on his 18-yard touchdown run, Whittington described his experience, saying, "I saw a gigantic hole that our offensive line and tight end created, and I just hit it full speed." He emphasized the importance of that moment, adding, "Just make a statement, you know. Feel like that's a play he'll remember for the rest of his life."





Afterward, Whittington's adrenaline was evident. "Excitement. I was excited," he said. However, he remained focused on the task at hand, noting, "I was more so like mentally trying to calm myself down because the game wasn't over, you know. It was more play to be made."

Whittington's growth as a player has been a focal point, especially as he transitions from a speed-based game to a more physical style. He attributed this shift to his dedication in the offseason: "Hard work all season, you know, putting on weight and just playing physical. I feel like that's how we practice, so it's kind of like translating to the game, you know."

As the play gained traction online, Whittington had limited interactions due to an unexpected technical glitch. "Ironically, my phone broke like two days [later]," he explained. "So Friday, I had to get a whole new phone, a whole new phone number. So really just my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, like because I got a new phone number. So people really couldn't really get in touch with me."

Whittington also praised his teammate Justius Lowe, both on and off the field, saying, "Yeah, he's a great guy to be around, like, off the field. He got a great personality. If anybody didn't know, but he's a heck of a video gamer. Like, he got real skills on the sticks, for sure."

Looking ahead to a tough matchup against Michigan, Whittington acknowledged the challenge posed by the Wolverines' defensive line. "I think they play very physical up front. Like, they interior D linemen are – they some guys for real. But I feel like we got guys on the O line, so this should be a great matchup."

He also shared his admiration for a teammateamDa'Juan Riggs - known to his teammates as Dink - after a successful game. "I was just excited that he got to do it on Saturday because he always do it throughout the week," Whittington said. "So it's just to see it translate over and for him to go in with so much confidence for his first ever collegiate game, it's just like he deserves it."

Reflecting on the team's development this season, Whittington said, "Yeah, people finding their confidence, you know, mid-season, you know, we're winning. So I feel like people kind of expect to go out there and do their job and do it well because that's what's expected of them."

He praised Dink’s playing style, which reminds him of forner teammate, Bucky Irvjng. "I've been telling him that," he said. "Like, even before everybody was telling him that, I was like, bro, you run exactly like Bucky. Like, and he does. Like, the whole making people miss, kind of slipping in and out of tackles, like, that's his game."

Whittington draws inspiration from the success of former teammates now in the NFL, mentioning, "Just motivation, you know, I feel like they inspire me to keep going, you know, and they show us that it’s possible."

Finally, when asked about the team's motivation beyond rankings, Whittington said, "Trying to play a complete football game, you know, and be the best versions of ourselves. I feel like we go out there every Saturday and we're not really playing the opponent; we're playing ourselves, you know. So I feel like trying to beat Oregon is what actually motivates us."