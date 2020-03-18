News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 09:38:07 -0500') }} football Edit

North Carolina OT Diego Pounds intrigued by Oregon offer

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DuckSports

The recruitment of Diego Pounds is picking up steam. On Monday the Oregon Ducks offered the 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle and it opened a floodgate of offers. On Tuesday Penn State, LSU, Mia...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}