DuckSportsAuthority - NSD 2021: Mike Farrell's five predictions

NSD 2021: Mike Farrell's five predictions
Signing Day predictions are usually a stupid thing to do, but I’ve been doing them for more than 20 years. Why stop now? Here are my five predictions for Wednesday.
1. ALABAMA STAYS ON TOP
This isn’t a bold prediction by any means, even with a few rumors going around about unsigned Texas five-star Camar Wheaton possibly staying closer to home. I can’t see any way Alabama doesn’t finish with the top-ranked class in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. In my book, this Crimson Tide group is going to go down as one of the best classes in Rivals.com history based on its overall balance.
2. RAESJON DAVIS STAYS OUT WEST
Raesjon Davis visited Ohio State recently and loved it, but I think he will pick USC in the end. He will join up with Korey Foreman, Ceyair Wright and others in an effort to get the Trojans back to the top of the Pac-12.
3. TERRION ARNOLD PICKS GEORGIA
This one isn’t easy as Terrion Arnold could easily pick Alabama, his early leader, or Florida which has been trending the most, but I have a feeling Georgia wins out here despite his inability to take a visit this weekend as he hoped.
4. LJ JOHNSON DELAYS
Someone aside from J.T. Tuiamoloau will likely push their decision past Wednesday, and LJ Johnson is a likely candidate. He is a quiet kid and few know what he is going to do, so it wouldn’t shock me if he delayed his decision between Texas and Texas A&M on Wednesday.
5. FOUR SEC PROGRAMS FINISH IN TOP FIVE OF TEAM RANKINGS
Oregon is currently third in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings, but I expect LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M to round out the top five behind Alabama and Ohio State if they all get their expected additions. Oregon could land Avantae Dickerson, which would certainly help their case to stay in the top five, but the SEC will likely rule the 2021 class as usual.