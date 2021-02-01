DuckSportsAuthority - NSD 2021: Mike Farrell's five predictions

Signing Day predictions are usually a stupid thing to do, but I’ve been doing them for more than 20 years. Why stop now? Here are my five predictions for Wednesday.

1. ALABAMA STAYS ON TOP

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

This isn’t a bold prediction by any means, even with a few rumors going around about unsigned Texas five-star Camar Wheaton possibly staying closer to home. I can’t see any way Alabama doesn’t finish with the top-ranked class in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. In my book, this Crimson Tide group is going to go down as one of the best classes in Rivals.com history based on its overall balance.

2. RAESJON DAVIS STAYS OUT WEST

Raesjon Davis

Raesjon Davis visited Ohio State recently and loved it, but I think he will pick USC in the end. He will join up with Korey Foreman, Ceyair Wright and others in an effort to get the Trojans back to the top of the Pac-12.

3. TERRION ARNOLD PICKS GEORGIA

Terrion Arnold (Rivals.com)

This one isn’t easy as Terrion Arnold could easily pick Alabama, his early leader, or Florida which has been trending the most, but I have a feeling Georgia wins out here despite his inability to take a visit this weekend as he hoped.

4. LJ JOHNSON DELAYS

LJ Johnson (Sam Spiegelman)

Someone aside from J.T. Tuiamoloau will likely push their decision past Wednesday, and LJ Johnson is a likely candidate. He is a quiet kid and few know what he is going to do, so it wouldn’t shock me if he delayed his decision between Texas and Texas A&M on Wednesday.

5. FOUR SEC PROGRAMS FINISH IN TOP FIVE OF TEAM RANKINGS

Kirby Smart (AP Images)