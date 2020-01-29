*****

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

Tennessee or Ole Miss could swoop in and grab longtime Florida State commit Malachi Wideman. Of course, nothing on that front is set in stone, but the Rivals100 wideout has visited both Knoxville and Oxford in recent weeks and remains undecided as we approach signing day.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

Who really knows what's going to happen with five-star South Carolina commit Jordan Burch? He doesn't really do interviews and his camp doesn't give much away, either. Secret visits by committed prospects always make me feel uneasy about the chances of that player sticking with their commitment, so watch out for LSU here.

ADAM GORNEY, National and West analyst

I’m starting to believe the rumors that LSU could be a serious player for Jordan Burch. I could be dead wrong here and his recruitment could come to a drama-free end when he signs with other teammates to South Carolina. But a late visit to LSU is definitely interesting and the hiring of defensive coordinator Bo Pelini could be a huge plus for the Tigers as well.

The chatter was always that LSU finished second in the running behind South Carolina, but with him not signing and LSU not giving up, the Tigers definitely have a real shot here, even though I’m a little skeptical since Burch doesn't really talk recruiting at all - and neither do those around him.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, Midwest analyst

The length of commitment and sticking with it through a coaching change are factors that suggest Florida State could hold on to Rivals100 receiver Malachi Wideman, but the way January has gone just does not portend positive news for the Seminoles. Seeing three new college campuses in the three weekends leading up to a decision is awfully difficult to overcome when Florida State can only fight back with an in-home visit. I like the other school with a new head coach to pull this off, and with that final official visit weekend Ole Miss gets the call on National Signing Day.

CHAD SIMMONS, Southeast analyst

There are not too many players to choose from in my region, but when looking at the options, Jayson Jones is one that continues to jump out. I have mentioned him for well over a month about being one to watch, and there is still a lot of chatter around him. The Alabama commit was at Oregon last weekend and Baylor the weekend before that. Ole Miss is also still being considered for a visit this weekend. The odds of Jones signing with the Crimson Tide is 50 percent at best right now, so he is one to keep a very close eye on next week.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, Texas and Louisiana analyst

Rivals250 safety Donovan Kaufman has been committed to Vanderbilt since the summertime, but his recruitment took off at the end of his senior season after turning in an MVP performance in a state championship game victory. Schools such as Baylor, Florida State and Ole Miss have entered the mix for the four-star and he has or plans to visit each campus while also keeping in close contact with LSU.

While he was strong to Vanderbilt early on in his recruitment, the new offers - paired with familiar relationships with new coaches in new places - expect Kaufman to wind up playing for either Florida State, Ole Miss or Baylor, where there are new head coaches that have already cultivated bonds with Kaufman.

WOODY WOMMACK, Southeast analyst