{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 10:00:00 -0600') }} football

O-line preview: you've got questions, CMC has answers

Every pregame and every practice, Mario Cristobal works directly with his offensive line. They are the foundation of everything he's trying to build at Oregon.
Every pregame and every practice, Mario Cristobal works directly with his offensive line. They are the foundation of everything he's trying to build at Oregon. (Jaime Valdez - USA Today Sports)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

It's a bit daunting to look at the spring depth chart on the offensive line right now: Oregon has just nine returning scholarship linemen who'll report for spring practice.It makes running a spring...

