Ohio State vs. Oregon: Breaking down the recruiting impact

Adam Gorney and Greg Smith break down the recruiting implications for the big matchup between Ohio State and Oregon this weekend.
Adam Gorney and Greg Smith break down the recruiting implications for the big matchup between Ohio State and Oregon this weekend.
Today in Flock Talk, looking at the historic nature of this game, plus the visitors that are 'most likely' to commit.
This week in Floick Talk: The Podcast, former Oregon WR Drew Davis and I discuss MSU, Ohio State and much more!
It is time once again for the DSA Roundtable - this week with special guest AJ Jacobson!
Fact or FictionL Oregon will make a statement this weekend that it’s a national championship contender?
Today we catch up with 2026 WR Madden Williams ahead of his trip to Eugene for the matchup against Ohio State.
Today in Flock Talk, looking at the historic nature of this game, plus the visitors that are 'most likely' to commit.
This week in Floick Talk: The Podcast, former Oregon WR Drew Davis and I discuss MSU, Ohio State and much more!
It is time once again for the DSA Roundtable - this week with special guest AJ Jacobson!