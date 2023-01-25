Tysheem Johnson took visits to Oregon and Miami before reaching a decision, and the Ducks won out in his recruitment Wednesday when the sophomore defensive back announced his commitment on social media. Johnson has been an impact player since stepping on campus in Oxford as the Philadelphia native played in all 26 games through his first two years with the Rebels.

He has started 19 games in his career giving the Ducks an experienced player to add to the secondary. The 5-foot-10 former four-star recruit has played safety/nickel for Ole Miss, and he is expected to fill a similar role for Oregon under new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, who was introduced by the Ducks earlier in the day Wednesday.

Johnson gives Dan Lanning's defense another playmaker in the secondary after the Ducks already added Fresno State star safety Evan Williams earlier this month.

The second-year defensive back will come to Eugene from the SEC with plenty of productive under his belt. Johnson has collected 125 tackles (56 solo) in his career to go with 3 passes defensed, a sack and an interception.

He was third on the Ole Miss defense during the 2022 season with 78 tackles. Johnson reached double-digit tackles in three games last season including games against Mississippi State and LSU plus he had a season-high 12 tackles against Troy to open the season. In addition to that, he had 4 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hurries last year.

Johnson compiled an impressive offer least of nearly three dozen schools including opportunities to play at Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, LSU, Michigan, Baylor and many others. Oregon also offered him as a recruit in the 2021 cycle.

He will now have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Ducks. Johnson recently visited Eugene before taking a final visit to Miami this week ahead of his announcement Wednesday.

The sophomore is now the 10th transfer addition for Oregon this offseason, and Johnson is the sixth defensive player to join the Ducks this winter after beginning his career at another program.

All four of Oregon's January transfer additions are defensive players — linebacker Connor Soelle (Arizona State), defensive end Jordan Burch (South Carolina), Williams (Fresno State) and now Johnson.