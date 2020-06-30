DuckSportsAuthority - Opportunity knocks: Quarterback

Oregon had a remarkable season in 2019 culminating in a 12-2 record, capped by a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl win. That team had quality players at every position but one of the best was quarterback Justin Herbert who became the overall No. 6 pick in the NFL draft by the LA Chargers. Herbert won the start as a true freshman and never looked back. He was QB1 for 42 games with only an injury stopping him from starting every game of his career. In 2019 Herbert took over 97% of the offensive snaps for the Ducks. Now Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have the task of identifying his successor. “We are extremely confident in our quarterback situation,” Cristobal told Duck Sports Authority as Oregon athletes trickled back to Eugene following the pandemic shutdown. “The reason I say that is because we have watched Tyler Shough develop over the course of the last couple of years. We have watched him do things in practice that if it were on gameday, it would be a big, positive story. “He is smart, he is committed, he commands the respect of his teammates because of his work ethic and his ability. He is complemented by a lot of young guys.”



Tyler Shough has been learning from one of the best quarterbacks in Oregon history (A.J. Jacobson)

Shough is talented. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete was 12-15 for 144 yards and three touchdowns as Herbert’s backup last season following an excellent showing in the 2019 spring game. He was the No. 6-rated QB in the nation for the Class of 2018 after a stellar career with elite high school program Chandler. And the lack of game experience is partially offset by the very reason snaps were so hard to come by for quarterbacks. “I’m very excited because you are looking at a bunch of guys that have had the opportunity to sit behind one of the best ever to play here at Oregon,” said Cristobal. “Certainly, the best quarterback in the country last year. His regimen, his approach to the game, what a student of the game he was. The fact that a guy like Tyler Shough has been able to sit behind him and learn is huge.” Last year Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mt. Si freshman Cale Millen was also on the roster, but the Ducks were able to redshirt him as he recovered from an injury. So Shough got all the practice snaps at QB2. “On Wednesdays we always have live two-minute drills offense and defense,” said Cristobal. “That is something that the public never gets to see but our team does, and our coaches do. Tyler Shough won the confidence of everybody throughout the course of the last two seasons. Especially towards the end of last season the way he performed against, let’s call it what it is, one of the best defenses in the country. In my opinion it is the best defense. “Getting to work against that every single day, with a receiving corps that is continuing to improve, has some explosive playmakers, tight ends who played a more significant role in the offense as the year went on, complemented by a running game that likes to get downhill, the quarterback position is something we feel very confident in.”



The quarterback position, you cannot pamper it. — Mario Cristobal