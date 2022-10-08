While the DSA staff has given its thoughts, perspective and expectations for the No. 12 Ducks' game at Arizona on Saturday night, we also bring you insight from the other side of the matchup.

GOAZCATS.com beat writer Troy Hutchison answers our questions about the Wildcats and gives his prediction for the game ...

What is wrong with Arizona's run defense, and is it as much of a major concern as it seems?

Hutchison: "Yes, Arizona's run defense is a major concern. The main issues for the Wildcats have been at the linebacker position where they are thin. They have Jerry Roberts and behind him a much of young guys that haven't played in many games. I think there is talent there, but they're going through growing pains and are missing tackles in the process.

Where is the biggest area of improvement for Arizona from last year's 1-11 finish?

Hutchison: "There has been massive improvements all over the field for the Wildcats. However, the most noticeable improvement has been on the offensive side and at the quarterback position. This is the most offensive talent UA has had in a long time.

3. What stands out about each of Arizona's top three receivers?

Hutchison: "This is the most talent the Wildcats have had in the receiving group since the 2009 season. What stands out about Jacob Cowing is his route running ability and soft hands. Cowing might be the best route runner since Mike Thomas for Arizona, and it's made him one of the top receivers in the nation. For Dorian Singer, it's all about his consistency and he has just been steady as a rock for this team. Finally, Tetairoa McMillan is all athleticism and can go get the ball over almost any defensive back.