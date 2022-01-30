Oregon adds defensive line depth with Nebraska transfer Jordon Riley

Oregon has added some depth along the defensive line in picking up Nebraska transfer Jordon Riley.

Riley, originally a three-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, has one year of eligibility remaining as he continues his well-traveled college football career.

From Durham, N.C., he spent his first two years at North Carolina, then played the 2019 season at Garden City (Kan.) Community College before moving on to Nebraska, where he saw limited playing time the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive tackle logged a total of 63 defensive snaps over 10 games last season, totaling 7 tackles and a tackle for loss.