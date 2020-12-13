DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon adds game against Colorado

Oregon football (3-2) announced on Sunday that a sixth 2020 season game has been added to their schedule following Washington’s cancelation of their December 12th game in Eugene. The Ducks will face the Pac-12 south’s Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) on Saturday, December 19th at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Mario Cristobal and his team were denied their chance to play in the Pac-12 championship game when Washington cited Covid as the need to cancel their only road game of the season. Due to the game being declared no contest despite Oregon’s ability to play, the Huskies became Pac-12 North champs on the strength of their 3-1 record, with all those games being played in Seattle.

The Pac-12 was hoping to present some meaningful games during the Pac-12 championship game week, and likely viewed the Oregon-Colorado match up as the two second place teams.

The Ducks are coming off two upset losses to Oregon State and Cal, both on the road, while the Buffaloes suffered a home loss to Utah on Saturday.