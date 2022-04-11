Oregon adds in-state WR Cole Prusia as PWO in 2022 class

Oregon continues to add pieces to its roster for the upcoming season despite National Signing Day being in the rearview mirror. Monday, the Ducks added another in-state prospect to the mix as Tualatin High School receiver Cole Prusia announced his commitment to the program.

The 6-foot-2 prospect was previously the winner of the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year award as a junior in the 2020-21 season after catching 31 passes for 554 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Prusia was once committed to Oregon State, but he backed off that commitment last summer before moving to pull the trigger on a pledge to Princeton.

Prusia joining the Ducks comes during a time when head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have continued to bring in late additions for the 2022 season. Quarterback Marcus Sanders, another high school recruit in the 2022 class, joined the program as a preferred walk-on Sunday morning.

Plus, Hawaii transfer fullback Kilohana Haasenritter decided to join the Ducks in recent days as well.

The move by Prusia to bypass on a chance to play either in Corvallis or in the Ivy League helps the Ducks strengthen their connection to the in-state talent. That has been a priority for Lanning since arriving on campus to take over the program, and Prusia is just the latest in-state recruit to join the team.

Oregon signed linebacker Emarrion Winson (Central Catholic), defensive back Trejon Williams (Jefferson) and receiver Justius Lowe (Lake Oswego) earlier in the 2022 class.

Prusia is expected to join the Ducks as a preferred walk-on after previously holding offers from Oregon State and Idaho in addition to his opportunity to play at Princeton.