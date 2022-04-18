Oregon adds sophomore Colorado transfer guard Keeshawn Barthelemy

Oregon’s international connections have paid off once again as the Ducks have landed a commitment from Canadian guard and Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy. The 6-foot-2 sophomore was third on the Buffaloes in scoring with 11.1 points per game this season.

The Montreal native was second on the team with 2.4 assists per game.

Oregon has had plenty of success with international players during Dana Altman’s time as head coach with several Canadian players among that group. Current Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier is also a Montreal native and has played with Barthelemy in the past for the travel ball team, Brookwood Elite, so there is some familiarity with Oregon’s team already for its newest player.

Barthelemy became an important part of the team for Colorado as he ultimately played in all 33 games for the Buffaloes with 28 starts. He averaged 25.9 minutes in his third season at Colorado.

Though he has been in Boulder for three years, Barthelemy opted to sit out his first season with the team as a redshirt player after reclassifying from the 2020 class to the 2019 class and arriving a year ahead of schedule.

He played in 30 games and made one start in the 2020-21 season when he averaged 3.7 points and 0.8 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Barthelemy made a big jump with his overall production this year making him one of the top Pac-12 transfers to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the season.

Barthelemy showed himself to be a reliable offensive weapon with the Buffaloes as he scored at least 15 points on 10 different occasions throughout the season. One of his better performances of the Pac-12 play came when Colorado made the trip to Eugene and Barthelemy scored 19 points to go with four assists and two steals.

He had an efficient performance in that matchup with five baskets on nine shots plus he made all nine of his free-throw attempts in the road win for Colorado.

Barthelemy will have three seasons of of remaining eligibility with the Ducks, which have infused the roster with talent this offseason after finishing the year with a 20-15 record.

Oregon signed two top-35 prospects in the 2022 cycle, including five-star center Kel’el Ware, plus junior college transfers Brennan Rigsby and Tyrone Williams.

Barthelemy, who visited Oregon over the weekend when he made his decision, was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals.