He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Troy's leading wide receiver, Tez Johnson , is heading to the PAC-12 to join the Oregon Ducks.

This past season, Johnson led the Trojans with 56 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns. In three total seasons at Troy, Johnson recorded 141 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnson is the adopted younger brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, so there will be a family reunion in Eugene.

The last time Nix and Johnson played together was in 2018 at Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School, where Johnson earned All-State, First-Team honors hauling in 106 catches for 1,457 yards and ten touchdowns.

