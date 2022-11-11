While many recruits have already had their commitment decision locked in for months, some prospects will be pushing their recruitments until the very end of the cycle. Trech Kekahuna falls somewhere in between. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman receiver had been committed to Wisconsin, but an impending coaching change in Madison has pushed him to rethink his decision.

Kekahuna, who is originally from Hawaii, backed away from his commitment to the Badgers last week and Friday he announced his refreshed list of top-eight schools. Oregon made the cut along with Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Arizona, Incarnate Word, Hawaii and Wisconsin.

The Ducks were one of the first programs to offer Kekahuna after the decision by Wisconsin to fire head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the season. Since then many of the other programs that make up his current list joined in as well.

It has made things a big more hectic for the speedy receiver than when he made his original choice, but he is hoping to gain some control over his recruitment over the next month.

“It’s kind of stressful being this kind of athlete,” he said. “The best thing I could do was just pray and talk to God, and tell him to help me and lead me. Which, I believe he’s leading me the right way counting my blessings and taking in these offers. In late November I’ll be taking my officials (visits) to other schools.”

Kekahuna has prioritized keeping an open mind, and that is why Wisconsin has continued to remain in the picture, but backing away from his pledge will give him a chance to freely explore the opportunities on the table.

Among that group is Oregon, and the team gave him plenty to think about when the 5-foot-11 slot receiver added that offer from the Ducks a month ago.