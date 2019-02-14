On Thursday the University of Oregon Office of Communications confirmed in this press release the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt.



EUGENE, Ore. – Defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt and the University of Oregon have mutually reached an agreement to part ways. Leavitt recently completed his second season as Oregon defensive coordinator, having originally joined the Ducks’ coaching staff in December 2016.



The agreement will be funded by athletics entirely from private sources and has a maximum amount of $2.5 million, payable over multiple years and subject to reduction based on future employment.

A national search for a new UO defensive coordinator is underway.