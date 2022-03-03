Oregon announces creation of 'official NIL marketplace'
Schools across the country have been adjusting on the fly to the evolving realities of Name, Image and Likeness for college athletes, crafting the best way to foster attractive NIL opportunities for prospective recruits.
It is changing the landscape, especially in college football.
And so on Thursday, Oregon announced the creation of the "Official NIL Marketplace of the Oregon Ducks," which the school bills as the "first licensed school marketplace in college sports" to support student-athletes in maximizing NIL opportunities.
Per the official news release:
Through a new relationship with Opendorse, which will power the Oregon Ducks platform, Oregon is the first school in the country to provide a single, branded marketplace containing a full directory of UO student-athletes. With this new platform, interested third parties can contact, book, pitch and pay any Oregon student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the student-athletes' needs.
“Our new and innovative partnership with Opendorse allows University of Oregon student-athletes to continue to maximize opportunities related to their name, image, and likeness,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “The Oregon Ducks Marketplace provides an efficient process to allow UO student-athletes to connect with those wishing to offer opportunities, benefitting them and continuing Oregon’s leadership role in all NIL-related endeavors.”
Each athlete will have the ability to create and customize their own Opendorse profile, which they can promote on their personal social media channels.
“Today’s launch sets a new standard for student-athlete NIL support,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said in a statement. “Starting today, Oregon fans have a single place where they can directly support their favorite student-athletes with NIL opportunities. We’ve spent a decade building Opendorse to make athletes more accessible to the people who want to support them – and the Oregon NIL Marketplace accomplishes this for Oregon student-athletes.”
The partnership with Opendorse carries other functions to help the athletes navigate NIL.
Per the news release:
Content: student-athletes are equipped with access to on-demand video and photo content through drag-and-drop media libraries, one-tap publishing technology, and real-time analytics.
Education: student-athletes receive brand value assessments, live consultation sessions with industry leaders, and on-demand access to the NIL Masterclass, an education series featuring experts on brand building, monetization, and financial literacy from leading brands including Meta, Twitter, the Players’ Tribune, Overtime and more.
Compliance: student-athletes can automatically disclose NIL activity details to their institution to ensure eligibility.
Interested supporters can click here to view the Official NIL Marketplace of the Oregon Ducks.