Oregon announces creation of 'official NIL marketplace'

Schools across the country have been adjusting on the fly to the evolving realities of Name, Image and Likeness for college athletes, crafting the best way to foster attractive NIL opportunities for prospective recruits.

It is changing the landscape, especially in college football.

And so on Thursday, Oregon announced the creation of the "Official NIL Marketplace of the Oregon Ducks," which the school bills as the "first licensed school marketplace in college sports" to support student-athletes in maximizing NIL opportunities.

Per the official news release:

Through a new relationship with Opendorse, which will power the Oregon Ducks platform, Oregon is the first school in the country to provide a single, branded marketplace containing a full directory of UO student-athletes. With this new platform, interested third parties can contact, book, pitch and pay any Oregon student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the student-athletes' needs.