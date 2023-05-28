The Ducks know they have a spot in the NCAA baseball regionals by virtue of winning the Pac-12 tournament over the weekend, but they'll learn the specifics of where and who they'll play during the live selection show Monday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Oregon (37-20) went 4-0 this past week in Scottsdale, Arizona, topping Cal, Stanford, Washington and ultimately beating Arizona, 5-4, in the championship game Saturday.

This will mark the third straight NCAA regionals appearance for the Ducks.

As of Sunday, Baseball America projected Oregon as a No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional.

Jacob Walsh delivered the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Pac-12 championship game Saturday, putting the Ducks up 4-3 before Tanner Smith added the ultimately decisive run on an RBI single in the seventh. Walsh's homer was his 14th of the season, which is tied for fourth on the Oregon single-season list.

Oregon had four players named to the 11-man Pac-12 Conference All-Tournament team in catcher Bennett Thompson, third baseman Sabin Ceballos, centerfielder Colby Shade and pitcher Grayson Grinsell.

Freshman Turner Spoljaric (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) and relievers Austin Anderson and Matt Dallas held the potent Wildcats lineup in check after Arizona had averaged 13 runs over its three wins in the tournament.

The Ducks’ bullpen allowed just three runs in 24 1/3 innings of work (1.11 ERA) in the tournament. …

Freshman Drew Smith extended his hitting streak to a school-record 19 games with a second-inning single, breaking the record previously held by Spencer Steer.