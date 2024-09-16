Oregon Baseball Eyes Big Goals as Fall Ball Begins

Last season, Oregon posted a 40-20 record, finishing strong in the Pac-12 race and advancing to the Super Regionals, where they were eliminated by Texas A&M in a hard-fought series. Despite the season-ending loss, Wasikowski and his players view the campaign as a stepping stone toward their ultimate goal.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — After a historic 2024 season that saw Oregon baseball make its second consecutive NCAA Super Regional appearance, head coach Mark Wasikowski and the Ducks are eager to build on that success as the new season approaches. With fall practice underway and a promising mix of returning veterans, new recruits, and transfers, the team is setting its sights even higher.





“We’ve made it to two Super Regionals, which is a major accomplishment for this program,” Wasikowski said. “But we’re not satisfied with just getting there. The expectation now is to make it to Omaha and compete for a national championship.”

The Ducks’ success in 2024 was driven by a powerful offense that often put them in position to win, including a memorable performance in their Super Regional opener against Texas A&M, where they launched back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning. However, pitching struggles down the stretch proved costly, leading to the season-ending 15-9 loss in Game 2.

Veteran pitcher RJ Gordon reflected on the program’s evolution during his time at Oregon. “When I first got here, there was doubt about whether we were a postseason team,” Gordon said. “Now, we expect to be in these situations every year, and I have no doubt this program is going to Omaha.”

Reloading for Another Run

As Oregon begins fall practice, Wasikowski expressed excitement about the team’s roster, which includes a highly touted transfer class ranked 10th nationally by Baseball America. Key transfers like Jason Wrights, who shined in the Cape Cod League, and a talented group of incoming freshmen are expected to make an immediate impact.

“I love the group we have coming in,” Wasikowski said. “They’re good players and, just as importantly, they’re good people. We’re looking to continue building this program by developing our high school recruits and supplementing with transfers as needed.”

The Ducks will be led by a core of returning veterans, including standout hitters Jacob Walsh, Drew Smith, and Carter Karotty. Wasikowski also highlighted Chase Maggers, who had a breakout summer and is expected to contribute significantly this season.

Leadership and Expectations

As Oregon gears up for the fall, leadership will be key to maintaining the momentum of the past two seasons. Junior pitcher Grayson Grinsell is ready to step into a leadership role, especially with a large number of newcomers on the roster.

“With so many new guys coming in, it’s my role to show them how we do things here,” Grinsell said. “We’ve set the bar high with two straight Super Regionals, but now it’s about getting to Omaha. That’s the goal.”

Grinsell, who made the transition from the bullpen to a starting role last season, is focused on continuing to develop his game. “I want to be the Friday night guy,” Grinsell said. “But more than that, I want to be a good teammate and help this team win a national championship.”

Sophomore infielder Maddox Molony echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the importance of building team chemistry and staying focused on improvement. “Last year was great, but my standard is to get better every day,” Molony said. “We have a core group of returning guys, and that continuity is going to help us hit the ground running this season.”

Building Toward the Future

The Ducks’ fall ball schedule will be divided into three phases, beginning with unlimited practice hours through the end of September, followed by structured practices and scrimmages in October and November. Wasikowski is particularly focused on developing the team’s power-hitting approach, which has become a hallmark of Oregon’s offensive strategy.

“We like to recruit players who can hit the ball over the fence,” Wasikowski said. “It’s easier to score that way, and we’ve tried to address any deficiencies that held the team back last season.”

With a blend of experienced veterans and promising newcomers, the Ducks are poised for another deep run in the postseason. And for Wasikowski and his players, the goal is clear: Omaha or bust.

“We think this roster has the potential to exceed anything we’ve done before,” Wasikowski said. “We’re excited to get going and see where this season takes us.”

Oregon will open its fall scrimmages to the public in October, offering fans a first glimpse at the team aiming to bring the Ducks to the College World Series.



