Oregon basketball lands nation's No. 5-ranked center Kel'el Ware
The Oregon basketball recruiting class of 2022 made a huge addition on Monday when North Little Rock (Ark.) star center Kel’el Ware announced on social media he was going to be a Duck. Oregon beat out over two dozen other schools for his verbal commitment including serious contenders such as Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Illinois and Ole Miss.
The 7-foot, 220-pound athlete took an official visit to Eugene in June.He raved about his visit afterwards to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw.
“Everything was really nice out there, said Ware. “It was a big facility, you know, I saw the Nike facility and that is what they are known for. The weather was great over there, too. It was just really calm.”
Ware joins the nation’s No. 1-ranked point guard Dior Johnson as commitments to Dana Altman’s class of 2022.
RIVALS' REACTION via Jamie Shaw
Ware walks on the floor with legit size and with great length. He moves well and has natural timing while blocking shots and around the rim. He has recently started showing touch, extending out the three. As Ware continues to get his motor running and figures out his offensive game there is a lot of upside as the frame is just too good to overlook.