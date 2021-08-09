Oregon basketball lands nation's No. 5-ranked center Kel'el Ware

The Oregon basketball recruiting class of 2022 made a huge addition on Monday when North Little Rock (Ark.) star center Kel’el Ware announced on social media he was going to be a Duck. Oregon beat out over two dozen other schools for his verbal commitment including serious contenders such as Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Illinois and Ole Miss.

The 7-foot, 220-pound athlete took an official visit to Eugene in June.He raved about his visit afterwards to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw.

“Everything was really nice out there, said Ware. “It was a big facility, you know, I saw the Nike facility and that is what they are known for. The weather was great over there, too. It was just really calm.”