Oregon basketball lands nation's top PG Dior Johnson

Oregon basketball landed one of the top prospects in the nation on Tuesday when Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Mout of Wilson star Dior Johnson made his announcement to ESPN. The five-star rated prospect had previously been committed to Syracuse before selecting the Ducks over a final group of Oregon, Alabama, Washington and Kentucky.

"I decided to commit to Oregon because of the great relationships I have built with the coaching staff," Johnson told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. "Coach Crutchfield and Coach Altman welcomed me with open arms from day one. We were able to get on the same page quickly as they have built a great plan for me to succeed."

Johnson is the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2022, the No. 1 ranked point guard. He is the first commitment to Dana Altman’s and the Ducks this recruiting cycle.

Johnson was effusive in his praise of his new head coach.

“The relationship I have been able to establish with Coach Altman is special and being that he is a legendary coach, I feel that learning from him on a daily basis on and off the court will be huge for my development.”

6-foot-3, 175-pound Johnson has great length for a ball handler of his ability and is an all-around scorer and court general.