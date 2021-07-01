Oregon beats out Texas and Oklahoma for massive OG

Oregon football recruiting is having a scorching Thursday along their offensive line. After landing Sierra Canyon star OT Michael Wooten earlier in the day, they doubled up in the afternoon with the commitment of Duncanville (Tex.) offensive guard Cameron Williams in a three-way final battle with Texas and Oklahoma.

Williams visited Oregon the weekend of June 4th, his first of five official visits. He subsequently took trips to Miami (Fla.), Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas before narrowing it down to Oregon, Texas and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-6, 370-pound rising senior becomes the 12th commitment to Oregon’s class of 2022 and the third offensive lineman along with Wooten and Gulf Coast C.C. star OT Percy Lewis.

Oregon is a little over half finished with their 2022 class and expect to sign around 20 or so athletes this cycle.

The Ducks may get a Lone Star State recruiting boost with the Williams commitment as fellow Texas stars Kelvin Banks and Terrance Brooks visited Oregon in late June and both have the Ducks high on their lists.

Under head coach Mario Cristobal, Oregon recruiting has been having unprecedented success with three consecutive Top Ten classes. Eugene has become a destination visit for top prospects across the nation, and the trips have proven highly successful.

Williams told Duck Sports Authority that his official to Eugene moved the Ducks up his list. Turns out, it moved them to the top.