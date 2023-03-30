SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Versatile safety Kingston Lopa has been committed to Arizona since late January, but that hasn't stopped other programs from pursuing the 6-foot-4 junior at Grant High School in California. Lopa has continued to see his list of options expand entering the spring, and the coaches at his school expect many college programs to stop by once the upcoming evaluation period begins.

Lopa has the size and skill set to play a variety of roles at the next level with some schools even eyeing an eventual move to linebacker for the three-star prospect. The interest in Lopa has brought new offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Louisville and Michigan since his commitment to the Wildcats with other programs such as Oregon and Tennessee being those still involved going into April.

"It's been a little stressful, but I've been cooperating with it," he said. "The main thing is after I committed a lot of other schools were coming at me saying, 'What did Arizona do to get you there? What did they have that's better than us?' Just saying they have more to offer."

The big defensive back has been clear that he is keeping his options open at this stage leaving the door open for the Ducks to continue pursuing him.