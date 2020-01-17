Terry hovers around 6-foot and is most valued for his quickness, toughness and scoring abilities. He sits as the 49th best prospect in the 2020 class and as the 11th rated point guard nationally, though he can fill either guard role. He chose the Pac 12 program over Louisville and LSU .

After taking another look at his recruitment following a decommitment from Michigan State , Jalen Terry has come to his final college decision. The top-50 guard gave his verbal commitment to Oregon on Friday afternoon, beginning the Ducks’ 2020 class.

The Michigan native is best used in a scoring capacity and does most of his damage off of the attack. He is a more than capable playmaker that can impact the game on both sides of the floor thanks to his defensive abilities. He is a quick-twitch guard that plays well off of his instincts and should find early playing time in Eugene with the upcoming graduation of Payton Pritchard.

Terry was a standout on the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer running with The Family. In 18 games of action, he posted averages of 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He also attempted, on average, over 10 foul shots per game.

The first member of Oregon’s 2020 class, more are expected. The Ducks usually add to their class later in the year compared to most others and this recruiting cycle should be no different. In the fall, they will also see the eligibility restrictions taken off of Eugene Omoruyi and Eric Williams who are sitting out this season after transferring into the Pac 12 program.