Oregon bounces back with dominant win over Eastern Washington
What a difference a week — and a new opponent — makes.
Seven days after being run off the field by defending national champion Georgia, Oregon played its first game of the season at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (1-1) treated visiting Eastern Washington like Georgia handled them, scoring touchdowns on each of their first nine offensive possessions while adding a defensive score. Add it up, and Oregon cruised to a 70-14 victory.
Even though it came against an FCS opponent, the first win of the Dan Lanning era represented a welcome palette cleanser for the Ducks in just about every way. After taking heat from fans for his two-interception performance in Atlanta, quarterback Bo Nix started the game with 10 consecutive completions. The Auburn transfer completed 28 of 33 passes for 277 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. An Oregon defense that gave up seven touchdowns on Georgia’s first seven possessions stifled Eastern Washington, surrendering just 169 total yards — 66 in the first half. Oregon didn’t turn the ball over offensively and took it away from Eastern Washington two times.
The Ducks’ dismantling of the Eagles might have been more lopsided than the 56-point final margin showed, if that’s possible. Oregon out-gained Eastern Washington 598-169. The Ducks recorded 39 first downs to Eastern Washington’s 10. When Oregon pulled the majority of its starters midway through the third quarter, the Eagles had just 76 total yards and three first downs. Oregon’s offense failed to find the end zone on just two possessions, when third-string quarterback Jay Butterfield was in the game.
Oregon utilized a four-man committee at running back with its first-team offense, and all four players made nice plays. Western Kentucky transfer Noah Whittington drew the start and rushed eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota transfer Mar’Keise Irving might have looked the best of the bunch, leading the team with 74 yards and a score. Byron Cardwell found the end zone twice, once as a rusher and once as a receiver. Sean Dollars primarily played on passing downs and made a big play when he took a short pass for a 39-yard gain on a third down.
Elsewhere on offense, the Ducks’ deep stable of tight ends made its presence known. All four of Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao, Cam McCormick and Patrick Herbert saw the field on the first drive. McCormick, wearing the No. 18 in honor of former tight end Spencer Webb, who died in July, scored a 2-yard touchdown on Nix’s final play of the night. Troy Franklin led the receiving corps with a career-high 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, which saw him break multiple tackles and get into the end zone on the last play of the first half.
Backup quarterback Ty Thompson, a five-star recruit in the 2021 class, saw his first action of the season when he replaced Nix midway through the first quarter, to the delight of the home crowd. The redshirt freshman completed five of seven passes for 63 yards.
Defensively, Christian Gonzalez and Trikweze Bridges both intercepted Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington. A week after he racked up 348 yards and five touchdowns (albeit against Tennessee State), an Oregon secondary that struggled mightily against Georgia held Talkington to 12-21 passing for just 87 yards.
The dominant performance won’t erase the season-opening dud from the minds of Oregon fans, but it should staunch some of the worry about Lanning and the calls for a quarterback change. The Ducks will remain at home next week for a key measuring-stick matchup against No. 21 BYU.
Scoring Summary
First quarter:
9:27, Oregon: Bo Nix 13-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson (Camden Lewis PAT), 7-0 Oregon
4:52, Oregon: Noah Whittington 5-yard rush (Camden Lewis PAT), 14-0 Oregon
Second quarter:
14:08, Oregon: Bo Nix 19-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson (Camden Lewis PAT), 21-0 Oregon
10:10, Oregon: Mar’Keise Irving 1-yard rush (Camden Lewis PAT), 28-0 Oregon
6:03, Eastern Washington: Gunner Talkington 7-yard pass to Jett Carpenter (Jackson Cleaver PAT), 28-7 Oregon
3:14, Oregon: Bo Nix 13-yard pass to Byron Cardwell (Camden Lewis PAT), 35-7 Oregon
0:00, Oregon: Bo Nix 7-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Camden Lewis PAT), 42-7 Oregon
Third quarter:
11:31, Oregon: Bo Nix 2-yard pass to Cam McCormick (Camden Lewis PAT), 49-7 Oregon
11:18, Oregon: Trikweze Bridges INT, fumble recovered by Casey Rogers for TD (Camden Lewis PAT), 56-7 Oregon
5:38, Oregon: Byron Cardwell 10-yard rush (Camden Lewis PAT), 63-7 Oregon
2:18, Eastern Washington: Gunner Talkington 15-yard pass to Freddie Roberson (Jackson Cleaver PAT), 63-14 Oregon
Fourth quarter:
12:07, Oregon: Kilohana Haasenritter 6 yard rush (Camden Lewis PAT), 70-14 Oregon
Turning point
The outcome of this game was never really in doubt, but Ferguson sealed Eastern Washington’s fate when he scored his second touchdown of the night. As Nix’s pass left his hand, the home crowd collectively gasped. It looked like Eastern Washington defensive back Tre Weed would intercept the ball, or at least knock it to the turf, forcing Oregon to settle for a field goal. Instead, the pass bounced off Weed's helmet. Ferguson corralled it with one hand, spun out of one tackle, then pushed past two more defenders on his way into the end zone. The score extended Oregon’s lead to 21-0. Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington threw an interception on the next snap, and the rout was on.
Ducks offensive player of the game
Oregon had a lot of players put together nice games, but this has to go to Nix. A week after taking a lot of heat from fans for throwing a pair of interceptions against Georgia, Nix looked sharp. He completed each of his first 10 passes, with the streak only ending because of a drop by Irving. His five touchdown passes represented a career high, and his completion percentage of 85.0 was the second-best of his career. Most importantly, Nix didn’t turn the ball over. Nix wasn’t perfect, and he’ll still need to prove himself against Power Five competition, but his performance in his second Oregon start represented progress from his first.
Ducks defensive player of the game
It was a balanced defensive effort from Oregon. No player logged more than three tackles, yet 29 players finished the game with at least one stop. We’ll give the honor to defensive tackle Casey Rogers. The Nebraska transfer logged three tackles, including one for loss. He also scored the first touchdown of his college career when he fell on Bridges’ fumble in the end zone following Bridges’ interception.
Play of the game
With five seconds remaining in the first half and Oregon threatening to score for a sixth time, Dan Lanning kept the Ducks offense on the field. Nix made the risky decision to throw short of the goal line. Troy Franklin caught his pass around the three-yard line. Three Eastern Washington defenders stood between Franklin and the end zone. Had any of them wrestled Franklin to the turf, the half would have been over.
Instead, Franklin bounced off the first defender, juked the second and beat the third across the goal line. The sophomore’s third career touchdown extended the Duck lead to 42-7 entering halftime.
Why Oregon won the game
Remember Kirby Smart’s line last week about his team having better players than Oregon? The Ducks had better players than Eastern Washington this week. Ferguson’s second touchdown and Franklin’s score were examples of players simply beating the guys opposite them. The Ducks particularly out-classed the Eagles along the lines of scrimmage. Oregon rushed for 263 yards and did not give up a sack. Eastern Washington, meanwhile, rushed for just 16 yards in the first half and 100 in the game.
Stats
Passing:
Bo Nix: 28-33, 277 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Ty Thompson: 5-7, 63 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Jay Butterfield: 1-1, 1 yard, 0 TD, 0 INT
Rushing:
Mar’Kiese Irving: 8 carries, 74 yards, TD
Sean Dollars: 9 carries, 58 yards
Byron Cardwell: 7 carries, 48 yards, TD
Noah Whittington: 8 carries, 29 yards, TD
Kilohana Haasenritter: 7 carries, 37 yards, TD
Bo Nix: 3 carries, 18 yards
Seven McGee: 2 carries, 11 yards
Ty Thompson: 1 carry, -1 yard
Receiving:
Troy Franklin: 10 receptions, 84 yards, TD
Dont’e Thornton: 4 receptions, 60 yards
Terrance Ferguson: 3 receptions, 35 yards, 2 TD
Kris Hutson: 3 receptions, 10 yards
Byron Cardwell: 2 receptions, 26 yards, TD
Chase Cota: 2 receptions, 17 yards
Cam McCormick: 2 receptions, 13 yards, TD
Seven McGee: 2 receptions, 4 yards
Sean Dollars: 1 reception, 39 yards
Moliki Motavao: 1 reception, 16 yards
Caleb Chapman: 1 reception, 15 yards
Josh Delgado: 1 reception, 12 yards
Noah Whittington: 1 reception, 9 yards
Kilohana Haasenritter: 1 reception, 1 yard