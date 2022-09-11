What a difference a week — and a new opponent — makes.

Seven days after being run off the field by defending national champion Georgia, Oregon played its first game of the season at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (1-1) treated visiting Eastern Washington like Georgia handled them, scoring touchdowns on each of their first nine offensive possessions while adding a defensive score. Add it up, and Oregon cruised to a 70-14 victory.

Even though it came against an FCS opponent, the first win of the Dan Lanning era represented a welcome palette cleanser for the Ducks in just about every way. After taking heat from fans for his two-interception performance in Atlanta, quarterback Bo Nix started the game with 10 consecutive completions. The Auburn transfer completed 28 of 33 passes for 277 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. An Oregon defense that gave up seven touchdowns on Georgia’s first seven possessions stifled Eastern Washington, surrendering just 169 total yards — 66 in the first half. Oregon didn’t turn the ball over offensively and took it away from Eastern Washington two times.

The Ducks’ dismantling of the Eagles might have been more lopsided than the 56-point final margin showed, if that’s possible. Oregon out-gained Eastern Washington 598-169. The Ducks recorded 39 first downs to Eastern Washington’s 10. When Oregon pulled the majority of its starters midway through the third quarter, the Eagles had just 76 total yards and three first downs. Oregon’s offense failed to find the end zone on just two possessions, when third-string quarterback Jay Butterfield was in the game.

Oregon utilized a four-man committee at running back with its first-team offense, and all four players made nice plays. Western Kentucky transfer Noah Whittington drew the start and rushed eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota transfer Mar’Keise Irving might have looked the best of the bunch, leading the team with 74 yards and a score. Byron Cardwell found the end zone twice, once as a rusher and once as a receiver. Sean Dollars primarily played on passing downs and made a big play when he took a short pass for a 39-yard gain on a third down.

Elsewhere on offense, the Ducks’ deep stable of tight ends made its presence known. All four of Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao, Cam McCormick and Patrick Herbert saw the field on the first drive. McCormick, wearing the No. 18 in honor of former tight end Spencer Webb, who died in July, scored a 2-yard touchdown on Nix’s final play of the night. Troy Franklin led the receiving corps with a career-high 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, which saw him break multiple tackles and get into the end zone on the last play of the first half.

Backup quarterback Ty Thompson, a five-star recruit in the 2021 class, saw his first action of the season when he replaced Nix midway through the first quarter, to the delight of the home crowd. The redshirt freshman completed five of seven passes for 63 yards.

Defensively, Christian Gonzalez and Trikweze Bridges both intercepted Eastern Washington quarterback Gunner Talkington. A week after he racked up 348 yards and five touchdowns (albeit against Tennessee State), an Oregon secondary that struggled mightily against Georgia held Talkington to 12-21 passing for just 87 yards.

The dominant performance won’t erase the season-opening dud from the minds of Oregon fans, but it should staunch some of the worry about Lanning and the calls for a quarterback change. The Ducks will remain at home next week for a key measuring-stick matchup against No. 21 BYU.